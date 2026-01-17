Contract season continues in TNA Wrestling.

In addition to announcing the signing of Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Jody Threat, BDE and others, TNA Wrestling has announced yet another talent signing this week.

Ahead of tonight’s TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view, where they will challenge The Hardys for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships, former AEW tag-team The Righteous, Dutch and Vincent, have inked new deals with TNA.

TNAWrestling.com released the following official announcement on Saturday morning to confirm the news:

TNA Wrestling Signs The Righteous The Righteous, one of the hottest tag teams in the wrestling business, have signed with TNA Wrestling, as first reported this morning during a Righteous interview with Denise Salcedo. The Righteous made their jaw-dropping arrival in TNA Wrestling in December at TNA Final Resolution, as they confronted Jeff & Matt Hardy, leading to a series of cryptic mind games with the TNA World Tag Team Champions. The Righteous will fight The Hardys at tonight’s Genesis pay-per-view, with the TNA World Tag Team Championships on the line in a blockbuster showdown. TNA Genesis will air LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. Limited tickets are on-sale now. Genesis tickets: https://tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ticket/tna-2026 Post-Show Meet & Greet tickets: https://tnamerch.com/collections/live-event-meet-greets Fans can watch The Righteous on Thursday Night iMPACT! every week at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+ (US), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide).

Check back here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete TNA Genesis 2026 Results from Garland, TX.