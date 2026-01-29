The TNA Wrestling signings continue.

In addition to TNA releasing footage and a subsequent announcement regarding former WWE NXT Superstar Elayna Black (Cora Jade) and Ash By Elegance on Wednesday, the company followed up with another talent signing announcement on Thursday morning.

TNA Wrestling has confirmed that former AEW star Bear Bronson has signed on the dotted-line to officially join the promotion.

The company released the following official announcement via TNAWrestling.com:

TNA Wrestling Signs Bear Bronson Bear Bronson, the powerhouse wrestler who has been taking TNA Wrestling by storm for the last few months, has officially signed with TNA. The New York native announced the news this morning during an exclusive interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Bear said: “After spending the entirety of 2025 completely reinventing myself, and having the best and most explosive year of my career, I am blessed to be able to say that I had every single major promotion knocking on my door. “Truthfully, I’ve always known in my heart where I knew I needed to be, and that’s why it was a no-brainer when I got the opportunity to enter TNA Wrestling. “It felt like a new home for me and the second they offered to sign me, I accepted. So today, I am delighted to confirm I am signed with TNA Wrestling!” Bear Bronson made his TNA debut in December 2025 at TNA Final Resolution. On New Year’s Day, he competed for the TNA World Championship in a highly-praised main event match against Frankie Kazarian. He shocked the wrestling world on last week’s Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, when he was introduced as the newest member of The System – before the faction then turned on former members Moose and JDC. Fans can see Bear Bronson and The System tonight and every week on Thursday Night iMPACT! every week at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+ (US), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide). TNA Wrestling is coming to Nashville, Tennessee at The Pinnacle on February 13-14; Atlanta, Georgia at the GICC Arena on March 5-6; and New Orleans, Louisiana at the Alario Center on March 27-28. See TNAWrestling.com for ticket details.

