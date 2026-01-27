The TNA Wrestling signings continue as the New Year of 2026 continues to settle in.

With the company starting a new TNA on AMC Era this month, with their weekly TNA iMPACT show moving from AXS TV to AMC TV two weeks ago, several stars re-signed with TNA, and others signed to join the promotion.

On Tuesday, another new signing was announced.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement to confirm the signing of Mr. Elegance.