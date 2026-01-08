TNA Wrestling is pulling out all of the stops to try and garner some extra attention heading into their historic TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV debut next week.

And an announcement made by the company on Thursday proves it.

Heading into the final episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV tonight at 8/7c, a taped episode from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, TNA Wrestling released an announcement via social media regarding a special appearance for their TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV debut episode next Thursday night, January 15, 2026.

In a special video shared by Perez Hilton via all of his social media outlets, as well as the same video being shared across all TNA digital and social platforms, the celebrity gossip personality has been announced for the 1/15 show, which airs live at 8/7c on AMC TV from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

“On Thursday, January 15, I’m going to be in Dallas with TNA Wrestling,” Hilton stated in the video (see below). “I want to see you there, and if you can’t make it, I want to see you on AMC Thursday night Impact, making its debut on AMC.”

Hilton concluded, “What am I going to be doing there? Well, you’re going to have to watch and see, but I’d rather see you in person.”