The lineup for tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.
Heading into the Thursday, May 15, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV prime time program, a new segment has been announced for the show.
On social media, TNA Wrestling announced that there will be a First Cla$$ Penthouse segment with special guest O’Shea Jackson Jr.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:
* Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth
* Indi Hartwell’s in-ring debut
* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary
* The Rascalz vs.The Great Hands
* Frankie Kazarian to address TNA Under Siege
* First Cla$$ Penthouse with O’Shea Jackson Jr.
* Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford vs. Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons
* TNA International Title Eliminator: Elijah vs. Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner vs. Ace Austin
Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.
