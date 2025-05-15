The lineup for tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

Heading into the Thursday, May 15, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV prime time program, a new segment has been announced for the show.

On social media, TNA Wrestling announced that there will be a First Cla$$ Penthouse segment with special guest O’Shea Jackson Jr.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:

* Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth

* Indi Hartwell’s in-ring debut

* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

* The Rascalz vs.The Great Hands

* Frankie Kazarian to address TNA Under Siege

* First Cla$$ Penthouse with O’Shea Jackson Jr.

* Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford vs. Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons

* TNA International Title Eliminator: Elijah vs. Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner vs. Ace Austin

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.