TNA iMPACT will be a live episode of the program from Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 4, 2025, where future episodes of the weekly show will be taped the following day in the same venue on September 5.

In an update, on Wednesday, TNA Wrestling announced that The Hardys and Team 3D will appear in a segment dubbed “The Final Negotiation” ahead of their highly-anticipated final showdown at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 on October 12th.

The 10/12 pay-per-view will be the first time they’ve wrestled each other in a traditional tag match since June 2014. The last time before that was in 2001 in WWE.

The Hardys are scheduled for in-ring action on the live TNA iMPACT. They’ll be teaming with Mara Sadé to face Tasha Steelz and The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler).