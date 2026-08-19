TNA Wrestling issued the following:

Ticket Update: Bound for Glory in Tampa, FL October 11, and Two Live Events in Dothan, AL October 13-14

TNA Wrestling today announced ticket details for the showcase event of the year, Bound For Glory, which is Sunday, October 11, in Tampa, Florida; and the following two live events for Thursday Night iMPACT!. The stars of TNA Wrestling will be in action on Tuesday & Wednesday, October 13-14, in Dothan, Alabama.

The Ticket Pre-Sale for Tampa is Wednesday, August 19, at 10am ET.

The Ticket Pre-Sale for Dothan is Wednesday, August 19, at 10am CT.

The Official Ticket On-Sale for Tampa is Thursday, August 20, at 10 am ET.

The Official Ticket On-Sale for Dothan is Thursday, August 20, at 10am CT.

Go to TNATickets.com to purchase tickets for all TNA shows.

TAMPA, FLORIDA

There was an iMPACT! show in Tampa in 2013 and TNA also was in Tampa in August 2024. This is the first time Bound For Glory will be in Tampa and it will originate from the Yuengling Center at the University of South Florida.

DOTHAN, ALABAMA

The upcoming TNA live events at the Dothan Civic Center mark the company’s first shows in Dothan since January 2014 and the company’s first televised events in Alabama since January 2014, when iMPACT! was held in Huntsville.

Matches for Bound For Glory and the Dothan live events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Confirmed to appear in Tampa and Dothan: Jeff & Matt Hardy (The Hardys), Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Moose, AJ Francis, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Leon Slater, KC Navarro and Ricky Sosa, among others. The TNA Knockouts Division also will be featured prominently, with Xia Brookside, Indi Hartwell, Jada Stone, Elayna Black, Mila Moore, Harley Hudson and others.

BOUND FOR GLORY SCHEDULE FOR OCTOBER 11:

3pm EST: Doors Open

4pm EST: Lockdown Pre-Show Begins

5pm EST: Bound For Glory Begins

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top professional wrestling brands and one of the fastest growing in the industry. TNA produces over 200 hours of original content annually, televised in 200 countries and broadcast in the United States on AMC. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed globally on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and its own subscription service TNA+©. With over 10 million engaged followers across social media and a rapidly expanding live event footprint, TNA Wrestling is entering a new era of growth. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, premium fan experiences, licensing, and sponsorship.