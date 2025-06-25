Do you enjoy TNA Wrestling programming?

Do you have a Samsung Smart TV?

You’re in luck!

This week, TNA Wrestling announced that the TNA+ app, which is home to the weekly TNA iMPACT shows and monthly TNA pay-per-views and special events, is now available on Samsung Smart TVs.

The company released the following announcement to confirm the news:

TNA+ Now Available on Samsung Smart TVs TNA+, the ultimate streaming service for TNA Wrestling fans, is now available to download on Samsung Smart TVs! Register for an account and start watching FREE content today! Subscribe for access to LIVE pay-per-views and specials, every new episode of iMPACT! and Xplosion, the entire history of TNA from the very beginning, and so much more. TNA+ is also available on web, Apple App Store, Google Play, Roku Players & TVs and Amazon Appstore. Click here for more information on TNA+.