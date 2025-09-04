TNA Wrestling will be LIVE tonight.

Not only that, the show will stream for free from start-to-finish live on YouTube.

Ahead of the weekly Thursday night prime time TNA iMPACT program this evening, TNA Wrestling surfaced via social media to announce that the show will air live and free on YouTube courtesy of the new Naked Gun movie.

“Tonight’s TNA iMPACT! is streaming for FREE on TNA+ and our YouTube channel, plus AXS TV, presented by The Naked Gun,” an announcement released by the promotion today read. “Bring home the all-new The Naked Gun on Digital now!”

The announcement continued, “See Liam Neeson like never before as Frank Drebin Jr., as he leads Police Squad in this outrageous comedy, also starring the iconic Pam Anderson. Buy the film critics are calling ‘one of the funniest movies of the decade’ and get nearly an hour of gut-busting extras including deleted scenes, outtakes, and more. Available at participating retailers.”

To find out what to expect on the September 4 special live episode of TNA iMPACT from the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, MN., click here.