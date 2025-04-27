TNA Rebellion 2025 is going to be a big one!

Ahead of tonight’s TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event, the company has announced that they have sold out tickets for all seats inside the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

“Tonight’s TNA Rebellion in Los Angeles is officially SOLD OUT,” the company announced via social media today.

* Fatal Influence vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee (Pre-Show)

* Walk With Elijah Challenge (Pre-Show)

* Moose (c) vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem (Ultimate X For TNA X-Division Title)

* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali (Falls Count Anywhere)

* Ace Austin & The Rascalz (w/ Sean Waltman) vs. The System (w/ Alisha Edwards)

* Ash & Heather By Elegance (c) vs. The Meta-Four vs. Spitfire vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley (TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Titles)

* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young (TNA International Title)

* The Hardys (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers (TNA Tag-Team Titles)

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard (TNA Knockouts Title)

* Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA World Title)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live TNA Rebellion 2025 results coverage from Los Angeles, CA.