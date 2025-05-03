TNA Wrestling has implemented a new policy that will significantly limit the use of blood in matches moving forward.

Company officials informed the roster during a talent meeting held earlier today that intentional, excessive bleeding—especially through blading—will no longer be allowed under the promotion’s updated guidelines.

The last bout to feature heavy bloodshed under the previous standards is expected to be the Dog Collar Match between TNA International Champion Steve Maclin and Eric Young. That match, taped on May 1st in Irvine, California, is set to air soon (Full Spoilers Here).

While accidental blood caused by legitimate in-ring contact—such as a bloody nose or mouth—will still be permitted, deliberate attempts to produce significant blood flow are now prohibited. The company acknowledged that unintentional bleeding is sometimes unavoidable in physical competition but emphasized that the era of intentional bloodletting is over.

This move is said to be driven by a commitment to the safety and well-being of the performers, along with a focus on maintaining positive relationships with current and prospective sponsors and media partners.

We will keep you posted as more information regarding this story continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)