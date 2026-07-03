UK wrestling standout Scotty Rawk has confirmed that he recently received a tryout with TNA Wrestling during the company’s television tapings in Albany, New York.

The Grimsby, Lincolnshire native, who has been wrestling for the past decade, shared the news on social media while reflecting on what he described as a childhood dream coming true.

“From the gutters of Grimsby to the bright lights of New York,” Rawk wrote. “Last week i got an email inviting me out to work with TNA Wrestling in Albany, New York – today i lived out a childhood dream when i had a tryout match and wrestled inside a TNA Wrestling ring.”

Rawk also took time to thank everyone involved with the opportunity.

“A huge thank you to the company as well as the rest of the crew,” he continued. “What an absolute privilege it has been to work with you all.”

Rawk has built a strong reputation on the United Kingdom independent wrestling scene, most recently competing for RevPro. He has also enjoyed championship runs as TNT Ultra X Champion and BWR Heavyweight Champion, while currently reigning as NORTH Wrestling’s Ultraviolent Champion.

With TNA continuing to reshape its roster following a number of recent departures, the company has been evaluating fresh talent from around the world. Rawk has long been regarded as one of the UK’s rising independent standouts, and his Albany tryout could potentially open the door for him to join fellow British stars such as Leon Slater and reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside.

For those interested, you can check out our night one TNA iMPACT Spoilers For July 2 & July 9, 2026 from Albany, NY.