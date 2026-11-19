It looks like TNA Wrestling is making some changes to its pay-per-view schedule.

Although the company had yet to officially announce a date for Final Resolution 2026, the annual December event will reportedly not be taking place this year.

According to one source, sources within TNA parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment have confirmed that Final Resolution is not scheduled for next month.

The report notes that none of Anthem’s television networks have allocated airtime for a TNA Kickoff Show in December, further indicating that the promotion will be skipping the event this year.

And that may not be the only adjustment coming to TNA’s pay-per-view calendar.

There have reportedly been internal discussions at Anthem about potentially reducing the overall number of TNA pay-per-view events in 2027.

At this point, no final decisions regarding next year’s schedule have been announced, and it remains unclear how many events could be affected if the company moves forward with the proposed changes.

(H/T: PWInsider)