TNA Wrestling caused a stir on social media Saturday night with a cryptic post referencing an incident at their fan Meet & Greet event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“TNA management is aware of an altercation that occurred at tonight’s meet and greet in Pittsburgh. If fans captured any video of the incident, please DM it to us ASAP,” the promotion wrote on X.

While the post led to speculation about a legitimate backstage incident, multiple sources have indicated that the situation was entirely scripted and part of a developing storyline. We’re told the angle involved members of The Elegance Brand and former WWE duo The IInspiration, formerly known as The IIconics.

The so-called “altercation” was reportedly filmed by TNA cameras as part of a planned angle. The public request for fan-shot footage appears to be a deliberate kayfabe tactic aimed at generating online buzz and enhancing the realism of the story.

With TNA leaning into more immersive storytelling tactics, it wouldn’t be surprising to see “leaked” footage surface online in the coming days to advance the narrative.