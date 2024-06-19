The crossover continues.

As seen during this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the crossovers between NXT and TNA Wrestling have continued, as Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian became the latest TNA stars to appear on NXT programming in recent weeks.

Following the show, which saw Hendry and Kaz compete in the No. 1 contender battle royal, which Je’Von Evans would go on to win, TNA Wrestling commented on the appearances by their talents on the show.

“Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance in the #1 Contender’s Battle Royal on WWE NXT,” TNA wrote via social media along with an exclusive video of Kazarian. “Kazarian led the charge of NXT stars and eliminated Joe Hendry!”

Kazarian and Hendry join Jordynne Grace as TNA stars to appear in NXT recently, while Tatum Paxley has also made the crossover from NXT to TNA during the Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view last week.