The news is official.

Fabian Aichner has signed on the dotted line to join TNA Wrestling.

After turning up in a surprise debut on the May 14 episode of TNA iMPACT, Fabian Aichner is now officially part of the company’s talent roster.

From TNAWrestling.com:

TNA Wrestling Signs Fabian Aichner

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed international superstar Fabian Aichner, as first reported by Sports Illustrated. Fabian made a shocking appearance May 14 on Thursday Night Impact! moments after Cedric Alexander dethroned Leon Slater for the TNA X Division Championship.

Born in Italy, Aichner made his pro wrestling debut in 2011 and spent about eight years working for WWE.

From The Fabian Files … 1. Speaks three languages: Italian, German and English; 2. Was a pro skier before becoming a pro wrestler; 3. Can ride a unicycle; 4. His favorite wrestlers are Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar; 5. Loves automobile racing, particularly Formula 1; 6. Lifelong Ferrari fan in F1; 7. Grew up in a village with 2,000 people in northern Italy; 8. “Arnold Schwarzenegger is my hero since I was 5 years-old after seeing the movie Commando.” 9. “Michael Jordan is my favorite sports athlete.” 10. Recently started jiu jitsu

TNA Wrestling visits Denver, Colorado for the first time, June 6-7, bringing two nights of action-packed pro wrestling to CoBank Arena at the National Western Center.

The live events in Denver are Saturday and Sunday, June 6–7, then will be broadcast as episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC and AMC+ in the U.S., Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide.

Stars on the TNA roster include wrestling legends Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, TNA World Champion Mike Santana, TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander, TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali, plus Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater, Ricky Sosa, Elijah, The Elegance Brand, Elayna Black, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian and Moose, among others.

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About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.