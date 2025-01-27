The WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling partnership continues this week.

Ahead of the Thursday, January 30 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+, the company has announced that a member of the current active WWE NXT roster will be in action.

Which one?

Cora Jade.

Heading into the 1/30 show, it has been confirmed that Jade will be in action on the two-hour prime time Thursday night program.

Her opponent has not yet been announced.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s show is another WWE NXT Superstar, Wes Lee, who battles Ace Austin, as well as Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Travis Williams & Judas Icarus, and appearances by Mustafa Ali, Nic Nemeth and more.

Make sure to check back here after the show every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.