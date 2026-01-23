It’s official.

Trey Miguel is back in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

The Rascalz member parted ways with TNA and signed with AEW along with the other members of The Rascalz, only to immediately be released before even debuting for the promotion.

During this week’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC in New Mexico, Miguel resurfaced in the Feast or Fired match.

Following the show, TNA confirmed that they have re-signed Miguel.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement confirming the news:

