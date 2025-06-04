The main event for the next TNA Wrestling special event is set.

Someone in TNA’s travel department better get to work on some first class tickets and five-star hotel arrangements.

Following the June 3, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, TNA Wrestling surfaced via social media to officially announce the main event for TNA Against All Odds 2025.

Going into the 6/3 episode of NXT on CW it was known that the TNA Against All Odds 2025 main event hung in the balance, as the winner of the NXT TV main event would determine one-half of the upcoming TNA PPV main event.

When all was said-and-done, thanks to an assist from First Class duo AJ Francis and KC Navarro, it was Trick Williams who managed to successfully defend his TNA World Championship against Mike Santana.

As a result, it will be Trick Williams vs. Elijah for the TNA World Championship at TNA Against All Odds 2025 at the Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona, live on June 6, 2025.

With Trick noting during his TNA iMPACT promo last week, a pre-taped segment, that he would have appeared live had TNA flown him in via first class and put him, and his entourage, up in a five-star hotel.

They better get their arrangements set, as TNA Against All Odds 2025 is just a couple of days away!

Make sure to check back here on 6/6 for complete TNA Against All Odds 2025 results.