Congratulations are in order for a happy TNA Wrestling couple.

Former TNA Digital Media Champion(s) Steph De Lander and Mance Warner have gotten engaged to be married.

The news was made official on Wednesday afternoon, when De Lander and Warner made the announcement via social media in the form of a post on De Lander’s official Instagram page.

“‘Love is like the open sea…’ here’s to forever with you,” she wrote via Instagram, along with a pair of photos of herself and Warner, and her engagement ring.

