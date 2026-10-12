Max Caster’s run with TNA Wrestling has officially come to an end following controversy surrounding his entrance rap at the TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view on October 11 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL.

TNA Wrestling issued a statement on Monday, October 12, announcing that the former AEW star will no longer be appearing for the promotion after making a reference to the October 10 attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The company acknowledged that the remarks should never have aired and accepted responsibility for allowing them to make it onto the broadcast.

“During Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, insensitive comments were made by Max Caster referencing attacks in Riyadh that killed and injured many people,” TNA stated. “Making light of violent attacks is wrong. This should never have made it into the show, and that responsibility is ours. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected.”

Caster made the controversial remarks during his entrance rap ahead of his match against Moose at the October 11 event in Tampa, Florida.

“This the firing squad, I drop bombs, you don’t even have to fly to Riyadh,” Caster rapped.

The comments quickly generated backlash, and TNA has since taken steps to remove the segment from its official platforms, including pay-per-view replays and social media channels.

“We sincerely apologize,” the company’s statement continued. “We have removed the segment from replays and our social channels and are taking steps to ensure something like this never happens again.”

TNA concluded its statement by confirming that Caster’s involvement with the promotion is over.

“Max Caster will no longer be wrestling for TNA.”

The announcement comes just one day after Caster made his TNA debut at Bound For Glory, bringing his brief stint with the company to an abrupt end.