The Rascalz are next in line for a shot at the reigning WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions.

During the September 3 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, TNA Wrestling duo The Rascalz, Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, defeated Gallus and the team of Tank Ledger and Hank Walker in a tag-team title eliminator bout.

With the victory, Miguel and Wentz, who is also the TNA X-Division Champion, have secured the next title shot at reigning WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

Axiom and Frazer won the titles during the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event this past Sunday, September 1, in Denver, Colorado.

The promotional push towards The Rascalz vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer began the same night Wentz and Miguel earned the title shot, as the four men squared off in a backstage interview segment to hype the upcoming title tilt.