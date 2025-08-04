TNA Wrestling is locking in their lead voices for the foreseeable future.

In a new interview with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed that the company has extended the contracts of its’ commentary team duo of Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt.

Hannifan serves as the play-by-play voice of TNA Wrestling, with Rehwoldt working alongside him as color commentator. The specific length of the renewals has not been disclosed.

“[Carlos] Silva told The Takedown on SI in a new interview to be dropped later this week that the company recently extended Hannifan and Rehwoldt’s contracts. The length of the renewals is unclear,” the article stated. “He also noted McKenzie Mitchell will remain in her role as the promotion’s ring announcer.”

Both Hannifan and Rehwoldt are former WWE talent, known during their time there as Tom Phillips and Aiden English, respectively. The duo officially took over TNA’s broadcast booth in 2022 and have been the primary voices of the promotion ever since.

Hannifan, who has become a passionate supporter of the product, recently appeared in the TNA Slammiversary: Fade to Black documentary and got emotional when reflecting on the team’s work ethic. “The company was founded on people looking for another chance,” Hannifan said in the new special.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt can be heard on the call for TNA iMPACT every Thursday night at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube.