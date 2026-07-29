“King” LeBron James is formally invited to TNA iMPACT in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

The NBA legend was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers recently, and ahead of the upcoming TNA iMPACT in Philly, TNA Wrestling has invited LeBron to be the “official title-holder” for Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Championship.

Check out the complete announcement below.

TNA Wrestling Invitation As the Philadelphia 76ers now seriously talk titles, TNA Wrestling has a major World Championship match Thursday in Philadelphia — and TNA is officially inviting the new 76ers superstar, LeBron James, to be the Official Title Holder for the Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy world championship match at the Liacouras Center. See you ringside, LeBron! The stars of TNA Wrestling are in Philadelphia for two nights of action-packed pro wrestling at the Liacouras Center. The TNA action is Thursday & Friday, July 30-31, with all matches set for Thursday Night iMPACT!, which is broadcast on AMC and AMC+ (U.S.), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide). Tickets are On-Sale NOW: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-impact-on-amc-philadelphia-pennsylvania-07-30-2026/event/02006494DE237C80 # # # About TNA Wrestling: A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.