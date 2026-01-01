A TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend is claiming foul play in WWE.

Velvet Sky, who took her rightful place in the TNA Hall of Fame at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Weekend this past October as part of The Beautiful People, surfaced via social media on New Year’s Day to drop a bombshell.

According to the women’s wrestling legend, she was refused an opportunity to sign with WWE specifically because of who she was dating.

Sky took to her official X account to respond to a post by a fan, where she went on to share the specific details regarding the situation.

“The reason I didn’t get signed, per right from Johnny Ace’s [John Laurinaitis] mouth at our meeting at headquarters when I was told prior to the meeting that I was gonna be signed, was because I was in a long term relationship with one of the talent who worked there at the time, and I was told by Ace that he ‘didn’t want HIS divas dating within the company,'” Sky recalled. “I chose loyalty to my long term man at the time and got passed up because I wasn’t single.”

Sky concluded, “Oh well. I had a helluva career at TNA and wouldn’t have changed it for anything.”

Although she never officially signed with WWE, Velvet Sky did make a few notable appearances for the company early in her career.

Sky appeared on a February 2005 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she was featured as an extra during JBL’s over-the-top “Celebration of Excellence” party, which the former WWE Champion hosted in his own honor.

Nearly a year later, Sky surfaced again in WWE programming.

During a January 2006 episode of WWE Heat, she and ECW’s Trinity were planted as fans in the crowd and ultimately selected to dance with The Heart Throbs.

