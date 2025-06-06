The unexpected release of longtime WWE veteran R-Truth has left fans stunned and many within the locker room disappointed.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the decision came down to budget concerns more than anything else.

Meltzer reports that WWE considered R-Truth’s salary too high for the role he had been playing on television in recent months.

“His contract was so high that WWE felt it made no sense for the level at which he was being used,” Meltzer wrote.

The move comes at an odd time, as R-Truth had just concluded a televised storyline that led to a notable matchup with John Cena on Saturday Night’s Main Event. The release raised eyebrows among fans — and sparked frustration among his peers.

“There were a lot of wrestlers who were very unhappy because he was so popular with the talent,” Meltzer added, highlighting R-Truth’s status as one of the most well-liked personalities behind the scenes.

The WWE Universe didn’t stay silent either. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the crowd erupted in chants for R-Truth and Carlito — another recently released Superstar — showing clear disapproval of the company’s decision.

Internally, WWE reportedly tried to keep the release low-key. As we noted earlier this week, WWE talent were quietly instructed not to wear R-Truth merchandise, but some did anyways.

Meltzer noted regarding Rhea Ripley wearing an R-Truth shirt on social media soon after news of Truth’s release surfaced, “Rhea Ripley was wearing one backstage and took it off before going on TV.”

While his WWE chapter may have closed, R-Truth’s next move could come quickly. Meltzer reports that TNA Wrestling has already shown interest in bringing him into the fold.

“Those in TNA have already said that they want to make him an offer, and for that company, he’ll come in fairly hot,” Meltzer stated.

With his veteran presence, crowd-pleasing charisma, and deep connection with fans, R-Truth’s future in wrestling still looks bright — and it may not be long before he’s entertaining audiences once again, just under a different banner.