TNA Wrestling has invited the UNLV Hockey team to their upcoming WrestleMania 41 Week show, TNA Unbreakable 2025, scheduled for April 17 at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company issued a press release to announce the news today, noting they are inviting them for a ceremony to honor their 2025 national championship victory. UNLV Rebel Hockey’s official X account responded to the news, writing, “We’ll see you in the ring.”

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Welcomes UNLV Hockey Team to Unbreakable On April 17 At Cox Pavilion In Las Vegas For A Ceremony To Honor The 2025 National Champions TNA Wrestling announced today that its Unbreakable live event on Thursday, April 17, from Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas will feature a ceremony to honor the UNLV Hockey Team, the 2025 National Champions. UNLV players and coaches will attend the April 17 show – along with the Murdoch Cup, presented annually to the national champion – for an in-ring ceremony to honor the Skatin’ Rebels who won the school’s first-ever ACHA National Championship, defeating defending national champion Adrian College, 7-3, in St. Louis. The Skatin’ Rebels have been local and national celebrities for the past month. They have been honored at Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights games. They were honored on social media by Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, Barstool Sports, USA Hockey and Clark County Nevada, among others. The City of Las Vegas proclaimed April 2 as UNLV Skatin’ Rebels National Championship Day. The TNA ceremony will feature appearances by team captain Mattias Dal Monte, assistant captain Kyle Quinn, National Championship MVP Jeremy Forman and Coach of the Year Anthony Vignieri-Greener, among others. Unbreakable is a kickoff in Las Vegas to the biggest weekend of the year in pro wrestling. Originating from Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV, Unbreakable will air live around the world on the TNA+ app featuring Jeff and Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Masha Slamovich, Frankie Kazarian, Mike Santana and many others. For tickets to Unbreakable, go to: www.unlvtickets.com. About TNA Wrestling:

