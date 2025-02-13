The updates regarding today’s significant behind-the-scenes changes continues.

On Wednesday evening, TNA Wrestling issued the following official statement regarding reports of the major behind-the-scenes shakeups:

The new TNA Wrestling President is Carlos Silva.



George Veras is the new Executive Producer of the Anthem Sports Group. George is the 10-time Emmy Award-winning president and Chief Executive Officer of Pro Football Hall of Fame Enterprises, as well as president of Veras Communications, Incorporated.



Josh Mathews and Christy Hemme are no longer with the Company. We appreciate their commitment to TNA throughout the years, and wish them well in their future endeavors.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)