TNA Wrestling continues to bring in the New Year of 2025 with new television deals.

TNA iMPACT is set to debut tomorrow on the New England Sports Network (NESN).

The show is currently scheduled to air this Saturday from 12 PM to 2 PM Eastern, and will have an additional airing on Sunday from 12 AM to 2 AM Eastern.

The partnership with NESN officially began this week, with an official announcement anticipated soon.

NESN has previously broadcast Ring of Honor programming and currently holds a deal to air Ohio Valley Wrestling TV.

TNA also recently secured a new TV deal with Sportsnet, with the January 2 episode of the show premiering on the Canadian TV channel, in addition to AXS TV and TNA+.

