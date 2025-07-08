TNA Wrestling is eyeing a significant media rights deal that would allow TNA iMPACT to air live every week year-round.

TNA President Carlos Silva recently spoke with JohnWallStreet.com about the company’s growing exposure through its partnership with WWE, noting regular appearances across WWE and NXT programming, including premium live events and shows on The CW and Peacock. Silva says the collaboration has brought a major boost in television audience and social media engagement.

Silva confirmed TNA is actively negotiating with both traditional and emerging platforms, aiming for a deal worth around $10 million annually. He emphasized that a new rights package would enable TNA to produce iMPACT live 52 weeks a year, calling live content vital in today’s media landscape.

He cited current live broadcasts averaging 100,000 household viewers and believes weekly numbers in the 250,000–500,000 range are achievable with the right network partner.

Silva added they’re speaking with several major outlets and newer players looking for flagship programming to anchor their lineups.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface regarding a new TV deal for TNA Wrestling and the possibility of TNA iMPACT switching to a live show every week.