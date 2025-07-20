You asked.

TNA listened.

On Saturday, TNA Wrestling issued an announcement confirming that they have opened up additional seats inside the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York for Sunday night’s highly-anticipated TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view event.

“Be a part of TNA history,” the announcement read, including a graphic reading, ‘You asked, we listened. More seats available.’

The announcement continued, “Additional seats added again due to high ticket demand. It will be PHENOMENAL! TNA Slammiversary at UBS Arena.”

TNA Slammiversary will feature the return of AJ Styles, as well as a main event of Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship.