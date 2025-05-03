TNA Wrestling has officially added two new Vice Presidents to its executive team, sources have confirmed.

The announcement was made internally during a pre-show talent and staff meeting held earlier today in Irvine, California, just hours before tonight’s scheduled TNA iMPACT television taping.

Eric Tompkins, who has been serving as the company’s Director of TV Production, has been promoted to the role of Vice President. Also receiving a promotion is Ross Forman, a long-standing member of the TNA team who has headed up Media Relations for many years.

Both Tompkins and Forman are considered key behind-the-scenes figures in TNA’s operations, and their elevated roles reflect the company’s continued efforts to strengthen its leadership structure as it builds momentum in 2025.

Further details regarding their new responsibilities were not immediately made available, but the moves are seen as part of a broader internal push to bolster the company’s infrastructure during a pivotal period of growth.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding TNA Wrestling behind-the-scenes changes and new executive roles continues to surface.

TNA Wrestling RETURNS to the Bren Events Center in Irvine, California TONIGHT! Tickets are ON-SALE NOW: https://t.co/0p5OY1uuYj pic.twitter.com/yaribIPnEV — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 2, 2025

(H/T: PWInsider.com)