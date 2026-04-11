Following an initial tease on Friday evening, an update on Saturday has confirmed the return of a former world champion for tonight’s TNA Wrestling show.

Heading into tonight’s TNA Rebellion show at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has officially announced the return of former world champion EC3.

“Ladies and gentlemen, two-time TNA World Champion EC3 RETURNS to TNA TONIGHT at TNA Rebellion LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio,” the announcement read.

For a complete preview for tonight’s show, click here.