TNA Wrestling made a full-scale invasion on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, ending the night in a chaotic brand vs. brand brawl.

The mayhem began during the main event, a title-for-title match with Trick Williams defending the TNA World Championship against Oba Femi, who put the NXT World Championship on the line. Mike Santana, who was seated at commentary, sparked the conflict after Trick slapped him at ringside. Santana retaliated, and the match quickly broke down as Moose, Steve Maclin, Matt Cardona, Eric Young, and Frankie Kazarian stormed the ring. NXT stars hit the ring in response, setting off an all-out fight to close the show.

Throughout the night, the invasion was teased with appearances from TNA wrestlers backstage and in the crowd.

In the opening moments, Moose, Eric Young, and Matt Cardona were spotted lurking in the parking lot as Trick and Oba arrived.

Later, Ethan Page was shown walking backstage while Mance Warner and Steph De Lander trailed behind him.

During the Lainey Reed vs. Candice LeRae match, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee made their presence felt.

Lyra Valkyrie and Tatum Paxley were interrupted when Victoria Crawford (Alicia Fox) and Steve Maclin were seen passing by.

Joe Hendry appeared with NASCAR driver Sam Mayer, joined by Cedric Alexander and Zachary Wentz in the same segment.

Mike Santana officially arrived mid-show during a six-man tag featuring Joe Hendry and joined commentary for the main event. By the time the clash between Oba and Trick began, the arena was filled with TNA names — including The IInspiration (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee) and Frankie Kazarian — setting the stage for the closing brawl.