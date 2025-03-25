– Steph De Lander is scheduled to release a memoir on April 18 through Barnes And Noble. The official description for the book, titled, “What’s The Best That Could Happen?: My Love Letter to Pro Wrestling,” reads as follows:

“From the sandy shores of a small beach town in Australia, to the bright lights of a WWE ring, Steph De Lander’s career has been anything but ordinary. More than anything, this is the story of a girl who had no choice but to learn how to fight with her back against the wall. Through injuries, heartbreak & soul crushing setbacks, Steph’s journey has never been easy, but that’s what makes the wins even more special. Follow along as you get to deep dive into the heart and soul of a chaotically passionate twenty-something who refuses to take no for an answer. This is a unique real-time look into what it takes to reach the highest level in the world of Professional Wrestling.”

– As noted, Janice Carter, the mother of former longtime TNA Wrestling President Dixie Carter, passed away. TNA Wrestling released a statement on social media in honor of Janice.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Janice Carter. We’re grateful for everything the Carter family has done for TNA Wrestling through its history and offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Janice.”

– TNA Wrestling released the following classic iMPACT moment on their YouTube channel from the January 7, 2006 episode, which features Jeff Jarrett and a fake Sting.