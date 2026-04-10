A familiar name from TNA Wrestling’s past could be on the verge of resurfacing.

The promotion has begun teasing the potential return of a former world champion ahead of this weekend’s TNA Rebellion pay-per-view, sparking speculation among fans.

On Friday, TNA released a teaser video showcasing merchandise and ring gear closely associated with EC3, strongly hinting at his possible comeback.

“BREAKING: You CAN’T MISS TNA Rebellion THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV and TNA+,” the caption began. “Get tickets now and join us at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.”

That’s all it took.

EC3 previously confirmed in January that he was departing the National Wrestling Alliance after a four-year run with the company.

Before that, EC3 made a major impact in TNA Wrestling, where he became a two-time TNA World Champion. His initial run with the company came to an end following the infamous “Feast or Fired” storyline in 2018, which led to his departure and subsequent signing with WWE. He remained there until his release in 2020.

TNA Rebellion is set for Saturday, April 11 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.