TNA Wrestling has provided injury updates on Chris Bey and El Hijo del Vikingo.

As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Bey suffered a serious neck injury at Sunday night’s TNA Impact TV tapings in Detroit, MI. He underwent emergency surgery at a local hospital just hours later.

During the same set of TV tapings, Vikingo suffered a leg injury while attempting a dive to the outside of the ring during his match with Trent Seven.

On Monday night, TNA Wrestling issued the following statement to provide updates on both men:

Chris Bey is recovering at the hospital following surgery for the neck injury suffered Sunday night and he had an MRI procedure on Monday. He was resting in his hospital room Monday night, joking, talking about Bound For Glory and in good spirits. Chris will be in Detroit for a few days and family members have joined him, along with TNA Wrestling management and wrestlers who are staying in Detroit.

Chris is under professional care and supervision, and the local medical staff has been in contact with his personal doctor.

Vikingo returned to the Detroit hotel Sunday night after being treated at the hospital for a right knee injury. He is on crutches and wearing a leg brace. Vikingo flew home to Mexico on Monday, where he will be examined and treated by his specialist.

TNA Wrestling thanks everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers. We will update when additional updates are known. Please respect the privacy of Chris Bey and Vikingo, and their families, during this difficult time.

We wish both men a full and speedy recovery.