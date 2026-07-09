The TNA Wrestling signing announcements continue.
Following up Wednesday’s announcement regarding Rich Swann re-signing with TNA Wrestling is an announcement today regarding TNA Director Of Operations Daria Rae signing a new deal with the company.
Check out the complete announcement below:
TNA Wrestling Director of Operations Daria Rae has re-signed with the company.
The charismatic authority figure, Daria is a key part of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! every week on AMC and AMC+ (U.S.), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide).
Since making a surprise debut on the premiere episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, Daria has shaken things up in TNA, going head-to-head with TNA’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella.
Speaking about why she loves being with TNA, in an interview earlier this year with The Sportster, Daria said: “There is more passion, heart, soul and pure talent in this company than I think, arguably, anywhere else in sports entertainment today.”
TNA Wrestling presents Lockdown on Sunday, August 23, from the Credit Union 1 Arena in downtown Chicago – with every match contested inside a steel cage. There are also two major live events coming to the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia on Thursday & Friday, July 30-31.