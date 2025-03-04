“Trust in The System!”

TNA Wrestling trusts in the talents of The System members Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards.

The company has secured the long-term futures of Eddie and Alisha Edwards, as both stars have signed new contracts with the promotion.

The husband-and-wife duo, who are key members of the faction known as The System, have been integral parts of TNA’s evolving landscape. Eddie, a former World Champion, has been a cornerstone of the company for years, while Alisha continues to make her mark in the Knockouts division.

With their renewed commitments, fans can expect The System to remain a dominant force in TNA for the foreseeable future.

