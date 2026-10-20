TNA Wrestling has signed another former WWE veteran to a contract.

On Tuesday morning, TNA announced that former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart has signed to join the company.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Director of Authority Santino Marella TNA Wrestling has re-signed Director of Authority Santino Marella, as first reported by The Johnny I Pro Show Podcast. Marella has been in this TNA position for close to four years and has appeared on-screen with (and against) his daughter, Arianna Grace of NXT. Marella also has been boiled in a long-running power struggle with TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae. # # # About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 26 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

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