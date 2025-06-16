TNA Wrestling is big.

And growing.

On Monday, the company announced that they have hit a big social media milestone, as their official Instagram account has garnered over one million followers.

“TNA just passed 1 MILLION followers on Instagram,” the company announced. “We’re forever grateful for every follow, view, like and share you give us every single day across social media!”

TNA iMPACT airs every Thursday night at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.