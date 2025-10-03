This week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV closed with a Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match, as The Elegance Brand (M by Elegance & Heather by Elegance) put their titles on the line against The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay).

The finish came when miscommunication spelled disaster for the champions — Heather attempted to spray champagne at The IInspiration but instead blinded her own partner, M. Lee and McKay seized the moment, delivering their double-team maneuver before Lee scored the pin on Heather. With the victory, The IInspiration captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles for the second time in their careers.

The title change had already been inadvertently revealed earlier in the week when Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan introduced Lee and McKay as the “new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions” while announcing Team TNA’s lineup for the women’s elimination match at NXT vs. TNA: Showdown.

Earlier in the show, TNA Wrestling addressed the status of Ash by Elegance in this week’s Injury Report.

At the recent Victory Road pay-per-view event, Ash announced that she would be stepping away from in-ring competition due to what she described as a “curveball,” relinquishing the Knockouts World Championships in the process.

In its latest update, TNA noted that Ash’s medical details are being kept private.

Following Ash’s announcement, Kelani Jordan was crowned the new Knockouts World Champion. Jordan is set to defend the title against Indi Hartwell at Bound For Glory 2025.