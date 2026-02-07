TNA Wrestling is celebrating Valentine’s Day in style this year.

On Friday, the promotion issued a press release regarding their first annual “Love Is The Ring” multi-tiered campaign to celebrate the Valentine’s Day holiday on February 14.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY WITH THE STARS OF TNA WRESTLING

Multiple Special Events Scheduled Around “Love Is The Ring” Theme, Including RINGside Photo-Op For Fans With 10 TNA Stars, Including The Hardys

The Opportunity Also Is There To Propose Inside The TNA Ring

TNA Wrestling announced today the inaugural “Love Is The Ring” multi-tiered campaign to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Saturday, February 14, at the TNA live event at The Pinnacle in downtown Nashville. All TNA stars will be in-action that night for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT!, airing on AMC in the U.S., but it’s four special elements that highlight “Love Is The Ring.”

Here is TNA’s Love Is The Ring:

PRE-SHOW RINGSIDE PHOTO OP

Fans can have their photo taken Ringside with 10 TNA stars, all of whom carry a Love connection:

Jeff & Matt Hardy: Brotherly Love

Nic & Ryan Nemeth: Brotherly Love, Kinda

Eddie & Alisha Edwards: Marital Love

M By Elegance & Heather By Elegance: Championship Love

Mr. Elegance: Self Love

Harley Hudson: Pink Love

To purchase the rare, one-of-a-kind photo-op with all 10 of these TNA stars, go to TNAWrestling.com. In addition to the photo-op, fans also will receive a one-of-a-kind TNA Love baseball hat, available that night at the Merch Stand.

SIGN CONTEST

Be creative and bring your best poster-sized sign, based on the evening’s theme: Love Is The Ring. Five winners will be selected and each will win a Collectible Souvenir around the night’s theme.

PERSONAL LOVE

Dress for the show in the theme of the night, Love Is The Ring. Maybe you will sport a Jeff Hardy look – because you love Jeff. Maybe you will sport red hair – because you love Jody Threat. Or no hair because your favorites are Eric Young, AJ Francis or Matthew Rehwoldt. Five winners will be selected for special “Love Is The Ring” Collectible Souvenirs – and the grand-prize winner will receive two front-row tickets to the TNA live event of their choosing in 2026.

LIFELONG LOVE

Anyone who wants to make the ultimate, long-term commitment on February 14, bring your ring and you can do it in our ring. Yep, we will allow up to 10 people into the ring to, well, you know the routine: get down on one knee and vow their love and ask that special someone to marry them. Anyone interested in this marriage proposal opportunity, reach out to: media@tnawrestling.com with your story.

Get your tickets now for the TNA Wrestling live events in Nashville on Friday & Saturday, February 13-14. Go to: https://www.axs.com/teams/1100545/tna-wrestling-tickets

On Friday, February 13, TNA No Surrender will air live on the TNA+ app. On Saturday, February 14, the fallout from No Surrender will showcase action for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

Both TNA live events will be held at The Pinnacle, which is Nashville’s premier live music venue, located in the heart of Nashville Yards, drawing world-class performances and creating space for dynamic community engagement.

