TNA Thursday Night iMPACT debuts on their new weekly cable television home of AMC TV this Thursday night, January 15, 2026, live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Ahead of the historic premiere on 1/15, TNA Wrestling issued the following ‘tune in reminder’ announcement.

PREPARE FOR iMPACT!

TNA Wrestling Presents: Thursday Night iMPACT! Kicking Off LIVE for the First-Time Ever on AMC Thursday, January 15 at 9pm ET

AMC is the New Home for TNA Wrestling’s Flagship Weekly Series, Thursday Night iMPACT!

AMC’s first-ever weekly flagship television show from TNA Wrestling, Thursday Night iMPACT!, kicks off LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday, January 15 from 9pm ET to 11pm ET, exclusively on AMC and AMC+ in the U.S.

Every Thursday from 9pm ET to 11pm ET, AMC will feature Thursday Night iMPACT! as a two-hour block of action-packed TNA Wrestling. Each Thursday’s episode will be available to view on AMC+ on demand by Friday afternoon across all platforms.

Thursday Night iMPACT! from Dallas, TX – Airs LIVE Thursday, January 15 from 9-11 PM ET on AMC

TNA Wrestling roster includes Jeff and Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, Mike Santana, Leon Slater, Moose, Mustafa Ali, Léi Yǐng Lee, Tessa Blanchard and Ash By Elegance

Confirmed to appear on the January 15 debut of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC: Legendary pro wrestler AJ Styles, a multi-time world champion in singles and tag team wrestling in TNA and the WWE

Tickets for the Thursday Night iMPACT! show in Dallas, TX are now on sale at tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com.

Tickets for upcoming TNA Wrestling shows are on sale on tnawrestling.com.

Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. TNA Wrestling has been the pro wrestling home for such industry legends as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Kevin Nash and Mickie James, among others. The 2025-26 TNA roster features Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian, Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Santino Marella, Mustafa Ali, Moose, Elijah, Eric Young, Tessa Blanchard, Ash By Elegance, and others.

TNA Wrestling has long been recognized for its captivating characters and adrenaline-pumping action — nobody does professional wrestling like TNA.

