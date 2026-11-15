TNA Destination X news updates continue to filter in as the final hours tick away ahead of tonight’s pay-per-view event in “The Great White North.”

TNA Wrestling surfaced via social media on Sunday afternoon to announce the addition of another high-profile match for tonight’s show.

“Just announced for TNA Destination X TONIGHT LIVE on PPV and TNA+ at 6pm ET from the Edmonton Expo Centre,” the announcement began. “Mustafa Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian!”

As previously reported, several TNA talents have encountered difficulties traveling to Edmonton following Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, which resulted in significant flight delays and cancellations.

TNA officials have reportedly been evaluating which wrestlers will be able to arrive in time for Destination X and adjusting the card accordingly.

Among the changes are three wrestlers being pulled and others added as replacements for the Knockouts Ultimate X No. 1 Contender bout, as well as a potential forced change to the World title main event of the evening.

For those interested, there is also a story making the rounds about a spoiler regarding the surprise return of a former champion planned for TNA Destination X this Sunday.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/15 for live TNA Destination X 2026 Results coverage.