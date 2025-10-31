TNA Wrestling issued the following today:

BREAKING NEWS

Frankie Kazarian & Leon Slater Will Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals To Families In Need on November 22

TNA Wrestling announced today a partnership with Operation H.O.P.E. for multiple activations and fund-raising initiatives around the TNA live events at the El Paso County Coliseum on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 5-7.

Operation Helping Other People Endure (H.O.P.E.) is an El Paso-based non-profit co-founded by Angel Gomez whose mission is to help people in El Paso, Las Cruces and the surrounding areas of Texas and New Mexico who are enduring difficult times. Operation H.O.P.E. provides hope and help in meeting basic needs that will make a difference in people’s lives.

On Saturday morning, November 22, in El Paso, former TNA International Champion Frankie Kazarian and reigning TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater will join volunteers from Operation H.O.P.E. for their 30th annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway to area families in need.

The annual TNA Toy Drive will be held all three days in El Paso (December 5-7) and fans attending the action-packed pro wrestling shows are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy. TNA Wrestling World Champion Mike Santana will make the formal presentation of all collected toys to Operation H.O.P.E. on Monday, December 8, at 11am local time inside the El Paso County Coliseum.

“At Operation H.O.P.E., we believe that compassion in action can change lives and strengthen communities. Partnering with TNA Wrestling for our Thanksgiving Food Giveaway and the TNA Toy Drive in December are an incredible opportunity to expand that mission and bring hope to even more families across El Paso,” said Rubi Gomez, daughter of the charity’s founder. “TNA Wrestling’s commitment to community involvement, resilience and empowerment perfectly aligns with our values. Together, we’re showing that teamwork, generosity and heart—inside and outside the ring—can make a lasting difference. We’re proud to stand with TNA Wrestling in helping others endure with dignity, hope and a renewed sense of community.”

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva said partnering with Operation H.O.P.E. was an easy decision “and one that TNA is proud to do; we always support the local community in every city we visit.”

TNA visited El Paso last March and both shows featured sold-out crowds. The same overflow crowds, with excitement and energy from the first match to the last, are expected in December.

All the TNA stars will be in El Paso in December, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Mike Santana, Moose, AJ Francis, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz and all members of the Elegance Brand.

Tickets for the TNA live events in El Paso on December 5-7 are now on-sale. For tickets, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830.

