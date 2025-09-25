TNA Victory Road 2025 is just 24 hours away.
And it’s only getting better in the final day leading up to the highly-anticipated special event from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Friday, September 26, 2025.
Heading into the “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT later this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube, the TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella was featured in a special breaking news video released via TNA’s official social media channels.
In the video, the on-air shot-caller for TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young for the aforementioned TNA special event on 9/26.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into TNA Victory Road 2025:
- * Mustafa Ali vs. Moose
* Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young
* Leon Slater (c) vs. Myron Reed (TNA X-Division Title)
* Elegance Brand (c) vs. The IInspiration (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)
* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA International Title)
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for complete TNA Victory Road 2025 results from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
EXCLUSIVE: @TheEricYoung vs. @joehendry at #TNAVictoryRoad!? pic.twitter.com/tCOb5nbXlm
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 25, 2025