TNA Victory Road 2025 is just 24 hours away.

And it’s only getting better in the final day leading up to the highly-anticipated special event from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Heading into the “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT later this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube, the TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella was featured in a special breaking news video released via TNA’s official social media channels.

In the video, the on-air shot-caller for TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young for the aforementioned TNA special event on 9/26.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into TNA Victory Road 2025:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Moose

* Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young

* Leon Slater (c) vs. Myron Reed (TNA X-Division Title)

* Elegance Brand (c) vs. The IInspiration (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA International Title)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for complete TNA Victory Road 2025 results from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.