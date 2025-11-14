TNA Wrestling returns with one of their final special themed events of the year tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

TNA Turning Point 2025 is scheduled to take place this evening from the old WWE NXT stomping grounds of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, airing live via TNA+ and YouTube.

Ahead of the annual TNA Turning Point show, TNA Wrestling surfaced via social media just hours before the show on Friday to share a late ‘BREAKING’ announcement.

“BREAKING: Tonight’s TNA Turning Point event is officially SOLD OUT,” the announcement began. “Limited tickets are still available online at http://Tixr.com for Saturday’s TNA iMPACT show at Full Sail University in Orlando.”

The announcement continued, “Use code TURNINGPOINT25 for one free month of TNA+ and watch Turning Point LIVE: https://tnawrestling.com/subscribe.”

Advertised for tonight’s TNA Turning Point 2025 special event at Full Sail are the following matches and segments:

* Indi Hartwell v. Dani Luna in a No DQ match

* The IInspiration v. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Coward v. Xia Brookside & Léi Yîng Lee for the Knockouts Tag Team Title

* AJ Francis v. BDE

* Cedric Alexander & The Hardys v. Order 4

* Leon Slater v. Rich Swann for the X-Division Title

* Kelani Jordan v. M by Elegance for the Knockouts Title

* Mike Santana & Steve Maclin v. Frankie Kazarian & Nic Nemeth

