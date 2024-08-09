TNA Wrestling is bringing their biggest annual event to “The Motor City.”

As noted, it was announced on the August 9 episode of TNA iMPACT that this year’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place in Detroit, MI. on October 26, 2024 from the Wayne State University Fieldhouse.

Following the show, the company released the following official announcement regarding tickets for their biggest show of the year on 10/26:

TNA Bound For Glory Is Coming to Detroit on Saturday, October 26 Breaking news! As revealed on iMPACT, TNA’s showcase pay-per-view event of the year, Bound For Glory, is coming to the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, October 26!



Tickets go on-sale Friday, August 23 at 10am ET on Etix.com.



TNA+ subscribers get early access with a special pre-sale on Thursday, August 22.



Stay tuned for more information.