Anthem Sports Group President Carlos Silva sent the following statement to Pwinsider regarding today’s cuts:

“Today, we announced a restructuring, resulting in staffing changes at TNA Wrestling. These decisions are always difficult, but it became apparent that we needed to make adjustments to our business strategies. We are grateful for those who worked here and thank them for their years of dedication to the company. Finally, we want our fans to know that we are committed to producing the absolute best product and highest-quality content that we can, and we appreciate their continued support.”

TNA Wrestling fired Gail Kim, Ariel Shnerner, Rob Kligman and Michael Shewchenko earlier today.

Additionally, Karen Clevett, Sebastian Dastranj, Romy Glazer and Rafael Morffi have been released.